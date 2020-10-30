Pompeo wraps up anti-China tour of Asia in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has wrapped up a five-nation anti-China tour of Asia in Vietnam as the fierce American presidential election race enters its final stretch. With just four days left in the campaign in which China has been a central theme, Pompeo visited Hanoi on Friday ostensibly to celebrate 25 years of U.S.-Vietnam relations. But as he has at his previous stops in India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia, Pompeo’s main aim was to shore up support for pushing back on China. The Trump administration has made confronting China, its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, human rights record and aggressiveness towards its smaller neighbors one of its main foreign policy priorities.