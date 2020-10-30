Protest outside Japan’s Mitsubishi over wartime forced labor

TOKYO (AP) — About a dozen people have protested outside the headquarters of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Tokyo, demanding Japanese companies pay compensation for their wartime abuse of Korean laborers. The protesters called on the companies to accept South Korean Supreme Court rulings that severely strained relations between the two neighbors. The court ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. two years ago to compensate four plaintiffs for their wartime forced labor at the company. The court a month later made a similar ruling on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, deepening tensions between the two countries. Japan maintains that all wartime compensation issues were settled by a 1965 treaty and that the South Korean rulings violate international law.