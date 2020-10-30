Ronceverte non-profit to offer safe alternative to Trick or Treating

RONCEVERTE W. VA. (WVVA) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween celebrations and trick-or-treating will look a little different this year.

The organization Friends of Ronceverte is hosting a COVID-19 friendly way to celebrate.

Organizers say part of Main Street will be decorated and kids can walk up or drive through and pick up candy and goody bags.

Tanya Hazelwood, A founder of Friends of Ronceverte and an organizer of the Halloween event, said it was important for her and the other founder of Friends of Ronceverte to provide a way to have fun for those who may be skeptical of trick-or-treating in light of the pandemic.

"We just wanted to give the families options other than Trick or Treating," said Hazelwood. "People can come up, drive up to us and we can just give them the goody bags without them having to get out if they feel uncomfortable that way."

The "Street Scare" event hosted by Friends of Ronceverte will take place Saturday, October 31, from 4:00 -8:00 PM on Main Street in front of Wild Child.