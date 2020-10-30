Saudi man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi man in a speeding car has crashed into the outer gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. State-run Saudi Press Agency reported the man’s car rammed through a barrier and kept driving until it hit the gate on the Grand Mosque’s southern side. The report says authorities arrested the man inside, who appeared in what they described as an abnormal condition. Police referred the man to prosecutors for possible charges. The report did not elaborate and faithful inside the mosque continued to circle the cube-shaped Kaaba that observant Muslims pray toward five times a day