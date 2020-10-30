Two same-sex couples in military marry in first for Taiwan

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Two lesbian couples have tied the knot in a mass wedding held by Taiwan’s military in a historic celebration with their peers. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized same-sex marriage, with more than 4,000 such couples marrying since the legislation passed last year. Friday’s wedding with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony. Army Lt. Chen Ying-hsuan, who wore a rainbow wristband while marrying her partner, said the Taiwanese military was open-minded and “in matters of love, everyone will be treated equally.” Maj. Wang Yi wore her officer’s uniform and carried a pride flag, while her wife wore sneakers under her dress.