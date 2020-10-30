U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner says another stimulus package is needed for Southwest Virginia

BLUEFIELD, VA. (WVVA)- U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner was in Southwest Virginia meeting community leaders.

Virginia's senior Senator stopped at the Bluestone Industrial Park for a round table conversation and a tour of a business.

Warner walked around a hemp-drying facility that literally grew out of a provision he sponsored in the 2018 the Farm Bill.

Warner talked with business and community leaders about the push to pass another stimulus package to offer relief to those who need it.

"If we don't provide additional stimulus, whether it's this start up business here with hemp or the restaurant that has held out through the summer, but now with cold weather coming might not be able to get through the next couple of months, we're going to end up with a recession that's much, much worse. My goal is when the Senate goes in back into session this has to be the top priority. Getting a stimulus package even if it's not perfect out to the community," Warner said.

Warner is up for re-election, running against Republican challenger, Daniel Gade.

Voters will decide this coming Tuesday.