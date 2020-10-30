UPDATE: Princeton armed robbery suspects may be in Beckley area

PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -- WVVA has learned of new developments in the case of an armed robbery in Mercer County.

According to the Princeton Police Department, 4 people entered the BP gas station on Stafford Drive around 4:51 am on Tuesday (Oct. 27). One firearm was used to rob the convenient store. Click here for the full story.

The suspects, 3 males and 1 female, fled in two vehicles - a silver 2-door Pontiac Grand Am, and a blue/green convertible Chrysler Sebring.

New security camera footage obtained by the Princeton Police Department shows both vehicles going through a toll both in Ghent around 5:26 that morning. Officers say they've received an unsubstantiated tip that the Chrysler Sebring is from the Beckley area.





Princeton PD is working with federal authorities to enhance surveillance video taken during the robbery.

Any tips or information about this incident can be anonymously submitted to the Princeton Police Department or Mercer County 911 Center.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.