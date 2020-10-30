‘Very confident’: NYC hospitals prepare for virus resurgence

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City hospitals and nursing homes are bracing for a potential resurgence of coronavirus patients. They are drawing on lessons learned this spring when the outbreak brought the nation’s largest city to its knees. Their new playbook derives from the dark days of spring when testing and resources were scarce and emergency rooms overflowed. The uptick of cases in the city has led to only a modest increase in hospitalizations so far. But doctors are touting increasingly effective coronavirus treatments, three-month supplies of personal protective equipment and contingency staffing plans. New York’s hard-hit nursing homes are making similar preparations.