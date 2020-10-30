Voter trends in McDowell Co. show more turnout in 2020 election

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA)- MSNBC reports McDowell County had the most eligible voters in the United States bow out of participating in the last presidential election.

63% of eligible voters in McDowell did not vote, in the 2016 election. As we close in on decision 2020, will history repeat itself?

There's not mistaking how bad voter participation in McDowell County was in 2016, the numbers from that election year tell the story.

"In 2016 our absentees was 128, our early voting in person was 589, and on election day was 5,654 out of 17,508 registered voters," Linda Lester White, McDowell County Clerks Office, Administrative Assistant said.

That means only 37% of eligible voters cast ballots four years ago. In the 2020 election cycle -- there's an upward trend in voter turnout.

Of the county's 15, 479 registered voters, 1,420 of those have already voted early or absentee.

"I feel like there's more people coming in they're anxious, they want to get here and vote, they want their vote to count. We're receiving phone calls to make sure their ballots get here. That trend should turn around in this election for certain, White said.

But the hope for a turn around and the reality may be two different things, because four years later, some residents report some of the same obstacles that led to dismal voter turnout in 2016.

"I don't have a TV. I don't have internet, but I have nothing to get on the internet with. I'm pretty far behind, and I bet a lot of us out here are because we're poor," McDowell Resident, April Austin said.

"It's the same community, and it's never going to change. Because if it was going to change, none of this would look like this right here," McDowell Resident, Francis Senter said.

We won't find out if McDowell County bounces back from the bottom of the national list for voter participation, until after election day.

"Here in Welch, Welch ain't changed since the last four presidents," McDowell Resident, Zack Kuhn said.