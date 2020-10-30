W.Va. Bride-to-be surprises bridal party with Halloween Goat Yoga

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) Before a traditional wedding, you might find a bride-to-be celebrating her engagement with a night out on the town with her bridesmaids.



But that's not where we found Samantha Comer on Friday night with several of her closest friends.



Comer surprised her best friends with a night of Halloween Goat Yoga at the Jackass Farm in Princeton. But that wasn't the only surprise.



"We're going to surprise them with being bridesmaids and they don't know yet," said Comer, before the big announcement.



Then, came the yoga with the baby goats. How does it work?



"Sometimes they wander through. Sometimes they lay down on you. It's just a great experience because it takes all the pressure out of yoga," explained Jeri Elmore, the instructor.



But you don't have to be engaged to do yoga with these grass-eating cuties. Anyone can sign up on the Jackass Farm Facebook page or by calling 304-952-5303.