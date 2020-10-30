Walmart returns firearms, ammunition to sales floors, one day after removing them

(CNN) – Walmart is returning firearms and ammunitions to its sales floors Friday – a day after saying it would remove them.

Several of the retailer’s stores were damaged during civil unrest this week.

The company says it removed the guns to protect customers and staff.

Now, Walmart says the unrest is geographically isolated so they’re putting back the firearms and ammo.

The nation’s largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sell firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

Walmart made a a similar move in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd that set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the discounter sold them.