West Virginia settles with road paving companies for $101.3M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials announced a $101.3 million settlement in an antitrust suit against 11 asphalt and paving companies. The state had accused them of cornering the market and driving up project costs. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Friday it was an end to “sweetheart deals” in the state. He called it the state’s largest antitrust settlement and said the savings can be directed to road rebuilding. The state has no shortage of roads in need of repair and unfinished projects. The state and six local governments will get the settlement money.