West Virginia’s Tamarack closes temporarily for COVID-19

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Tamarack is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The West Virginia Parkways Authority, which manages the popular Beckley tourist attraction, announced the closure on Thursday. According to a news release, Tamarack will undergo a deep cleaning and will reopen when it is safe to do so. The reopening date has not yet been determined. Parkways Authority Jeff Miller says closing for a short period is “the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike.”