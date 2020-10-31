Armenia asks Moscow for help amid Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s leader has urged Russia to consider providing security assistance to end the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, the biggest escalation in the decades-long conflict between his country and Azerbaijan. Following more than a month of intense fighting in which Azerbaijani troops forged into the separatist territory, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Saturday asked Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to quickly discuss possible security aid to his country. There was no immediate response from the Kremlin. The request came as Azerbaijani troops forged deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh and both sides accused each of breaking a mutual pledge not to target residential areas hours after it was made.