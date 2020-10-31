Asia Today: Australia to spend on vaccines for wider region

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has announced it will spend $351 million to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southeast Asia as part of a shared recovery for the region. The government says it will use a range of advance purchase agreements with manufacturers via the global COVAX Facility plan, which aims to ensure virus vaccines are shared with all nations. Officials in Victoria state reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday as Melbourne residents head into a weekend of greater social freedom. The easing of restrictions means families can visit each other at home. A 15-mile travel limit remains in place and outdoor gatherings are still capped at 10 people. In Sri Lanka, police arrested dozens of people for not wearing masks and failing to distance.