Burton wins 2nd straight to disrupt Xfinity Series playoffs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Harrison Burton played the spoiler again by winning Saturday at Martinsville Speedway to disrupt the Xfinity Series playoffs. Burton became the youngest winner in Martinsville history at 20 years, 22 days. That broke the mark set by his father, Jeff, in 1990 when he was 23. It was Burton’s fourth win of the season and, just like last week, spoiled the championship picture. Burton’s back-to-back wins prevented Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain from advancing to next week’s Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix. The title will instead be decided between Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.