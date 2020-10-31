Crossroads Mall announces holiday pandemic changes

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Sitting on Santa's lap is out this year at the Crossroads Mall in Beckley.



The mall's management announced a few changes to their holiday line-up this week. While customers will not see the grand helicopter arrival this year due to the pandemic, they will still be able to get socially distant pictures with Claus beginning on December 3, 2020.



As for Thanksgiving, the mall's management said the mall will be closed this year as in year's past, re-opening their doors on Black Friday.



The Black Friday hours for 2020 will run from 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. for stores inside the mall. Anchor stores such as J.C. Penney and others may vary on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.