Dutch government halts KLM bailout amid standoff over terms

3:04 pm National news from the Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The finance minister of the Netherlands says the government will halt its multibillion euro coronavirus bailout to national carrier KLM amid a standoff with a pilot’s union about terms of the rescue package. The dispute, if not resolved, could have dire consequences for KLM, which employs some 30,000 people. The company announced Friday that it recorded a loss of $273 million in the third quarter as a result of the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government threw KLM a $3.96 billion lifeline in June to help the airline survive the sharp downturn. The airline’s chief executive said Saturday that without the loan, “KLM will not get through this difficult time.”  

Associated Press

