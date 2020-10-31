EXPLAINER: Calling a race is tricky: How AP does it

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 2020 U.S. general election, The Associated Press will declare winners in more than 7,000 races – starting with the White House and reaching down the ballot to every seat in every state legislature. To do so, AP uses regional stringers who collect votes at a local level, while other AP journalists gather results from state or county websites, as well as via electronic data feeds from states. Calling a race for one candidate or another depends on a complex formula that involves looking at the number of votes counted, historical data and a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, among other things.