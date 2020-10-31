Police shooting of Black man near Portland raises tension

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The shooting of a Black man by Washington state authorities threatens to increase tensions around Portland, Oregon, where protesters against racial injustice have clashed repeatedly with right-wing groups in recent months. Friends and family identified the dead man as 21-year-old Kevin E. Peterson Jr. and say he was a former high school football player and the father of an infant daughter. The shooting happened near Vancouver, Washington, about 12 miles north of Portland. A narcotics task force conducting an investigation said authorities chased a man who fired a gun at them. Later Friday, a team investigating the shooting said three Clark County deputies fired their pistols during the incident.