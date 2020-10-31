Greenbrier County “Trump Train” parade sees hundreds of participants

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered in Greenbrier County on Saturday to have a parade to show their support for the GOP.

According to organizers, over 650 vehicles particpated in the "Trump Train" parade making it the largest Trump demonstration in Southern West Virginia.

In August, Greenbrier County flipped red and changed from a majority Democrat registered county to a majority Republican registered county.

Ben Anderson, the President of the Greenbrier County Republican Committee, said he feels the turnout for Saturday's event represents those party changes that took place not only in Greenbrier County but throughout the state.

"This is really emblematic of the enthusiasm we have right now for the Republican party because of the support we have in the state for the president right now," said Anderson. "All over the entire state people have switched their party from Democrat to Republican all year long and this is a culmination of those efforts."

Andersons said this support makes him excited and he hopes the momentum is carried out to the polls on election day.