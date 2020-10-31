Iraq clears sit-in square, a year after mass protests began

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces have cleared out sit-in tents from the capital’s central square that has been the epicenter of the anti-government protest movement, a year after the eruption of demonstrations against corruption led to months of clashes with authorities across Iraq. More than 500 people were killed during the months-long protest movement, many of them demonstrators shot by Iraqi security forces. Iraqi authorities also reopened on Saturday the nearby Jumhuriyah bridge, which leads toward the heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign embassies. The bridge across the Tigris River witnessed fierce clashes between protesters and government forces last year as protesters tried to cross it.