Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track has been slotted as a rough-and-tumble final playoff elimination race and it could make for a wild short-track shootout. Only Joey Logano is locked into next week’s season finale so three spots are still available. That’s made it tight for seven-race winner Hamlin, who was a co-favorite with Kevin Harvick for the title. A bad day could end Hamlin’s season in one of several scenarios in a frantic final push to the final four.