New front emerges in Wyoming County’s fight against COVID-19

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) After Wyoming County moved from the only red county in the state to orange, a new front is emerging in the county's fight against COVID-19.



Wyoming County is reporting four active staff cases of the virus at the Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Richmond.



So far, the county's chief Health Officer Sam Muscari said Saturday that no residents at the facility have tested positive.



"They're following all the precautionary guidelines. And they're limiting the number of visitors especially with the outbreak that's going on in the county."



Muscari said the privately-run nursing home is conducting its own weekly testing, but that the situation is a microcosm of a bigger problem.



When asked if the virus was more prevalent in one area of the county over another, he said "it is completely and diffusely spread throughout the county. "



With the schools closed in recent weeks due to the virus, he sees new problems arising through contact tracing reports.



"Funerals, wedding, and other small gatherings seem to be what is spreading it right now."



To help identify those involved in the spread, the county has held 15-straight days of testing with the National Guard.



"The most important thing is that we get as many folks through here tested as we can," added Muscari.



Muscari said the county will not return to in-person instruction until the county reaches gold on the state-issued guidance map.



Wyoming County will continue to offer free testing next week, including on Election Day, at the former board office in Pineville.



