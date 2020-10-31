New Orleans police identify officer shot in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department has identified the police officer shot while patrolling the city’s historic French Quarter. In an email Saturday, the department confirmed that Officer Trevor Abney was struck by gunfire Friday by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab. Abney was shot below the eye in the left cheek and the bullet lodged in his skull. He was listed in serious but stable condition Friday. The department did not release an update Saturday on Abney’s condition. Another officer who was in the patrol car with Abney had minor abrasions to an arm. His name was not released.