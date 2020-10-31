‘Obamacare’ sign-ups begin as millions more are uninsured

WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Sunday, millions of Americans who have lost health insurance in an economy shaken by the coronavirus can sign up for taxpayer-subsidized coverage. It’s not a new COVID relief program from the government but the return of annual sign-up season under the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare.” Open enrollment takes place Nov. 1-Dec. 15. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs HealthCare.gov, says premiums are down slightly on average for 2021 and most people will have at least three insurers from which to pick plans. President Donald Trump is pressing the Supreme Court to overturn “Obamacare,” but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging people to sign up anyway.