Rain, wind, and even FLAKEAGE are all in order for Sunday’s forecast… ‘Tis the season folks…

Daylight savings time ends tonight at 2 AM. Do not forget to set your clocks back. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

High pressure will stick with us through the evening hours, so any outdoor Halloween festivities look dry. Just have a jacket with you if you are going to be outdoors.

Saturday night, temperatures fall into the low-mid 40s, but clouds will gradually increase, as a cold front closes in on our viewing area. We will stay dry through the overnight hours, but expect showers to begin to develop for any Sunday morning plans.

Showers will be spotty to start the day on Sunday, but showers will gradually become more widespread throughout the first part of the day, especially into the early afternoon hours. The cold front will cross through midday on Sunday, but very cold air will filter in behind it.

Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s Sunday night, as strong northwest flow will follow behind the cold front. There will also be plenty of moisture leftover for upslope snow showers Sunday evening and Sunday night.





Winds will blustery, with wind gust anywhere between 25-45 MPH. This will allow for very low wind chill factors, as it will feel like single digits and teens Sunday night. Make sure to cover up as much skin as possible, especially early Monday morning.

We are not looking at a big snow Sunday night, but higher elevations, mainly along and north of I-64 could see 1-3" of accumulation (Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties).

Our counties south of I-64 will likely see a snowflakes as well, but accumulations will be very limited. Expect only a trace of snow for counties south of I-64.

We will see a few isolated snow showers continue into Monday morning, but we should dry out nicely into the afternoon. Give yourself extra time Monday morning, there will be a few slick spots. Temperatures will be cold on Monday, with highs only in the 30s and low 40s.

