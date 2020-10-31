Ronceverte Elementary students receive gift in former student’s honor

RONCEVERTE, W. Va. (WVVA) - Raycheal Osborne's memory is stamped on the front page of every book.

"She always had a smile on her face. She was just a very pleasant person," Jennifer Morgan, the Ronceverte Elementary Secretary, said.

Raycheal Osborne was killed at the age of 23, on the side of the road checking a flat tire when another car hit her. Now you may be wondering how that fits into this story. Raycheal was a student at Ronceverte Elementary as a child.

"She struggled reading. Both Pearl and Rocky felt she really received a lot of good instruction and attention from this school," Jayne Ford, the fourth grade teacher, said. "They felt that the energy we put into helping her learn to read should be rewarded."

So for Raycheal's parents, Pearl and Rocky -- finding the perfect way to honor her memory was easy… the Raycheal Osborne Literacy Foundation, to help kids just like her, learn to read.

"It's everything, the passion that we do this job with. It's so nice to have somebody appreciate that and to appreciate it so much with a monetary donation," Ford said. "But just the words of kindness, the recognition that the work we do here makes a difference in people's lives."

Every student received a book to help them learn to read, all purchased with the money from Raycheal's fund. And to make it even more special, the book was written by a teacher at Ronceverte.

"It means a lot to me for the kids to have their own copy of this book," Anna Kesterson, the author of the book and fifth grade teacher, said. "Several of our families, there's not a lot of books in the home so this is great they have something to read."

Raycheal's parents live in Baltimore and could not be here when the kids received the books, but her mom sent a note that was read to all the students.

"I am just a parent who loves her child and wanted to honor her memory by helping children who attend Ronceverte Elementary School and teach them how to read," Pearl said.