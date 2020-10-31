Show your work: AP plans to explain vote calling to public

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it plans to peel back the curtain and let people know how its experts declare winners and losers on election night. In so doing, the AP is joining with television networks, who also say they plan to be more transparent with viewers and show how conclusions are drawn. The intense interest and anxiety over the presidential election, and the complicating factor caused by early voting, have led to new openness. The AP will explain its calls in stories that accompany the decisions and make top executives available publicly to discuss why decisions are being made.