Six people arrested in Oak Hill for endangering child; charged with Child Negelct

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - Six people have been arrested in Fayette County after Child Protective Services conducted a home check in Oak Hill.

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Pine Knoll Apartments in Oak Hill to assist Child Protective Services during a home check.

At the home, deputies found drugs, drug scales, and paraphernalia as well as drug needles that were easily accessible to young children.

The six adults in the home were taken into custody and for creating an extremely dangerous risk for the small child in the home.

The suspects include 25-year old Hannah Holstein, 30-year old Franklin Evans, 24-year old Amanda Gardner, 43-year old David Williams, 29-year old Amanda Hughes and 31-year old Carmen Malicoate.

All 6 adults were charged with the crime of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Bodily Injury and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Malicoate received an additional charge of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

They are all now awaiting court proceedings.

Statement from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

End of Statement