Staying power of Virginia’s ‘blue wave’ at stake on Nov. 3

Virginia voters this year will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts two years ago, while also casting ballots for a U.S. Senate seat and the presidency. As in other states, voters were deciding on Tuesday between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. U.S. Sen. Mark Warner was the favorite in his reelection bid against a little-known Republican challenger, Daniel Gade. Virginia’s election features three competitive House races, including two seats that were flipped from red to blue in 2018. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.