Thousands protest in Jerusalem against Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have protested in Jerusalem as part of the latest weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the corruption charges he faces. Protesters waved Israeli and pink flags that have become a symbol of the protest movement through Jerusalem toward a square near Netanyahu’s official residence. Smaller demonstrations were taking place elsewhere across the country on Saturdays. The protesters criticize Netanyahu for what they say is his bungling of Israel’s coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout. Many of the protesters also oppose Netanyahu serving as prime minister while under indictment on three corruption charges.