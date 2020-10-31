Warsaw police detain 37 during abortion rights protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in Warsaw say 37 people were detained during a Friday protest against the tightening of Poland’s abortion law. Warsaw authorities estimated the crowd in the capital swelled to about 100,000 participants at a time when anti-COVID-19 regulations ban gatherings larger than five. A city police spokesman said Saturday that far-right groups with firecrackers attacked the protesters but officers contained the confrontation and the event remained peaceful overall. Demonstrators voicing anger at Poland’s conservative government and Catholic Church have assembled every day since the country’s constitutional court ruled Oct. 22 to outlaw the abortion of fetuses with congenital defects.