What not to wear to the polls in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) If you're looking to make a fashion statement on Election Day, you may want to leave your Biden or Trump apparel at home.



West Virginia has strict rules prohibiting political apparel at the polls.



The state's rules against electioneering within a hundred feet of a polling place includes the wearing of political apparel. That includes any visible hats, shirts, and masks representing one party over another.



Sec. of State Mac Warner hopes to resolve any questions about this ahead of time to avoid potential conflicts on Election Day.



"We haven't had any real problems yet. But it's good we're talking about this in advance so people do not wear political attire to the polls."



Secretary Warner said no voter will be turned away from voting, but they may be asked to change and come back.