Wyoming County leaders strongly discourage trick-or-treating

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) Trick-or-treating is being strongly discouraged in one part of Southern West Virginia.



Wyoming County only recently turned orange on the state-issued school guidance map after two weeks in a row in red.



As a result, all three municipalities -- Mullens, Pineville, and Oceana -- have voted to restrict Halloween festivities.



The county's health officer, Samuel Muscari, said it is a small price to pay to get kids back in school. But he is optimistic over the public interest in limiting further spread.



"From the number of testings we're doing, it does seem there is more of an interest in controlling it so we can get kids back in school."



Earlier this week, he said the county commission and health department put out a joint statement also discouraging trick-or-treating in the more rural parts of the county.



Muscari expects the county to stay in orange on Saturday evening and continue with remote learning until the situation improves.