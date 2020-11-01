2 dead, 5 injured in crash at northern West Virginia college

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia say a single-vehicle accident on campus has left two people dead and five others injured. The accident was reported shortly after midnight in Philippi on the campus of the small, private university in northern West Virginia. The university says one current and one former student died from their injuries. Their names were not immediately released. Among the five others who were injured were three students and two people who were not students. Philippi police and West Virginia state police are handling the investigation.