70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 46

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers have extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 900 people. The Friday afternoon earthquake was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos and measured at least 6.6. The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. Search-and-rescue teams continued work in nine buildings in Izmir as day broke on the third day.