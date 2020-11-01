A double loss for Ravens: Steelers win, Stanley out for year

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens know they can correct the mistakes they made in a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Of much more concern after is how to move forward without All-Pro left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley sustained a season-ending left ankle injury, further depleting an already thin offensive line. Earlier in the game, guard Tyre Phillips left with an ankle injury and did not return. After Stanley was carted off the field, Orlando Brown Jr. moved to left tackle and D.J. Fluker stepped in at right tackle for Baltimore. That’s likely how the Ravens will line up for the rest of the season, and they’re prepared to make the best of it.