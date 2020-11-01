Bitter cold and blustery conditions tonight, with isolated snow showers

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Giles, Mercer, Bland, Tazewell and Wythe counties until Monday at 1 PM.

Hopefully you have your Halloween or holiday decorations strapped down tight, as it has been very gusty Sunday, with strong northwesterly flow. Expect these gusty conditions to continue into the evening and overnight hours, with gust exceeding 25-30 MPH. The highest elevations could see gust exceed 40-50 MPH tonight.

We have an active Sunday evening and night ahead of us, with a strong cold front crossing the region. We did not see a lot of rain with this system, but very cold air will filter into the region behind this system tonight.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s and wind chill factors will make it feel like the teens outside by Monday morning. Not only will we be cold, but even isolated snow showers will develop across most of the viewing area tonight.

We will NOT see a big snow tonight, but the western slopes of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could see 1-3" or more of snowfall accumulation tonight. Mainly along the highest elevations. Everyone else will could see flakes tonight, but we will most likely see no accumulation.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Northwest Pocahontas County until Monday at 10 AM.

Take it easy on the roads Monday morning, especially along the highest elevations. There could be a few slick spots.

Monday will be a day of gradual clearing, with a few clouds and isolated snow showers leftover for Monday morning. However, we will see plenty of sunshine and drier conditions into Monday afternoon, but it will still be cold and breezy throughout the day.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will only rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. So bundle up throughout the day on Monday.

It does look like we will rebound nicely into Election Day.