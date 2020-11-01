Bluefield College Women’s Basketball preps for season tip-off

(WVVA)- As the Bluefield Rams Women's Basketball team gets ready to begin their 2020-21 campaign, like many schools in the country, they have had to prepare differently than in years past.

"This whole experience has taught us to not take anything for granted," said head coach Corey Mullins. "We've talked a lot about, with our team, just taking every day and making it the best."

Luckily for the Rams, something that was not lost during the pandemic was the team's comradery.

"Something that actually worked out is that we hung out a lot more," said Rams guard Cierra Cook. "We got our chemistry off the court good, so it translated on the court."

Chemistry is exactly what the Rams will need when they tip-off on Tuesday, November 3rd, against West Virginia University Tech.