Bluefield/Princeton Alzheimer’s Walk goes virtual

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Alzheimer's Association hosted its annual walk in Bluefield and Princeton on Sunday, but things looked a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Instead of gathering at the Mercer Mall, the walk festivities were virtual. The organization streamed the opening ceremony online. Participants were encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods and local parks.

Roger Topping, the Princeton/Bluefield Walk Co-Chair, said it was important to host the event -- even if it had to be virtual -- to raise awareness about the disease.

"I've been in the nursing home business for over 30 years, and I see firsthand what Alzheimer's disease is like. Even before that, my grandmother had Alzheimer's disease, and I saw what it did to her in the ten years that she lived with it," he said.

The Alzheimer's Association is accepting donations through the end of the year. You can donate online or by texting "2ENDALZ" to 51555.