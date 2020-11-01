French churches honor Nice attack victims; 6 detained

PARIS (AP) — Churches around France are dedicating Sunday services to honoring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice. The Nice archbishop is holding a special Sunday night service in the basilica to purify it following Thursday’s knife attack. Other churches mentioned the attack during their services for All Saint’s Day, when many Christians honor the dead. Riot police or other security forces were stationed at some prominent religious sites. Authorities have labeled the killings an act of Islamist terrorism. Investigators in France, Tunisia and Italy are trying to determine the motive of the chief suspect, a 21-year-old Tunisian, and French police are questioning six other suspects.