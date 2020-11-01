How to vote if you have COVID-19

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) If you are one of the hundreds of West Virginia voters who have contracted COVID-19 this week, it is too late to request an absentee ballot.



However, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner, those voters will not be turned away from the polls. Warner asks that they notify poll workers upon their arrival so they may be taken to a separate space.



"If you're somebody and you know that you have COVID-19, let the poll workers know that. In many locations, the have a separate booth and can take extra precautions with respect to sign in and checking and so forth."



Warner adds that poll workers will be equipped with PPE, including masks and gloves to treat every voter as a potential case.



