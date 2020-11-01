Injured West Virginia kicker Staley to miss rest of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Injured West Virginia kicker Evan Staley says he will miss the rest of the season. Staley announced Sunday on Twitter that he will have surgery soon. He didn’t specify what the injury was or when it occurred. Staley made six of nine field-goal attempts this season. He missed a 51-yard try on West Virginia’s first offensive series of Saturday’s 37-10 win over Kansas State. He then made a 19 yarder later in the first quarter and was on the field for the ensuing kickoff. Casey Legg later made field goals of 25 and 45 yards.