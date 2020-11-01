N. Carolina voter rally ends with pepper spray, 8 arrests

GRAHAM, N.C. (AP) — The organizer of a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina that ended with police pepper spraying and arresting participants is planning another march on Election Day. Reverend Greg Drumwright said at a news conference Sunday that he’s planning a large demonstration for Election Day and condemned how police responded to Saturday’s event. Police said participants in Saturday’s rally were arrested and pepper sprayed they were blocking the roadway without authorization, authorities say. Graham Police said Saturday they issued several warnings to the crowd at Alamance County’s courthouse to move from the roadway before releasing pepper spraying and later arresting eight people.