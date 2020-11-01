Person of interest in missing teen case returns to W.Va. to face new charges

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A person of interest in the disappearance of a Fayette County teen is back in West Virginia.



According to the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) database, Jalesa Dashea Bass, 19, is now in West Virginia custody to face charges for Malicious Wounding and Conspiracy in Raleigh County. Her bond was set at $15,000.



At this point, it is unclear whether those charges relate to the disappearance of Azareyiah Mitchell, a 17-year-old from Oak Hill who has been missing since September 30, 2020.



State Police in Oak Hill have said previously both Bass and Mitchell's boyfriend, Steven Lawson, are persons of interest in the case. The two were arrested in Georgia on October 16th. Bass was extradited to West Virginia on Thursday.



The State Police detachment in Oak Hill is handling the missing teen case.



WVVA News will continue to release new information as it is released by investigators.