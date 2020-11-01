Raleigh County overdose rate doubles since start of pandemic

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Overdose calls in Raleigh County have consistently doubled, and in some months tripled, since the start of the pandemic, according to new numbers provided by Raleigh County 911.



In February, Raleigh County 911 took 19 overdose calls. That number went up to 41 in March, 52 in April, 58 in May, 46, in June, and 58 in July. Since that time the numbers have hovered around 40 leading up to October.



What's driving the increase? According to addiction experts in Raleigh County, several factors may be at play --- including the long-term isolation of the pandemic coupled with a sudden influx of funds through stimulus checks.



Sharon Allen is a recovery coach who also volunteers with One Voice in Beckley. She knows well the challenges of addiction.



"I've overdosed, been Narcaned, woke up in hospital...woke up in ambulance."



When CPS arrived to take her baby a couple years ago, she knew it was time to get clean. "I never wanted my child to think I chose drugs over him. I never wanted him to think he was less important than a drug."



Her son was a turning point but it was through her support system that she found a way out. "It was the ladies from I-Heart Church Safe Haven campaign who were there for me and supported me the whole way through."



Now, Allen and Melonie Terry with One Voice worry that network of support for others may be fraying.



"Some of the people we've helped, they were two years in recovery and overdosed when they received the stimulus money. It was a trigger for them and they succumbed to an old habit," explained Terry.



While the pandemic may be shutting down some critical support for addicts, Terry said One Voice is staying open.



"There is plenty of counseling services available in our Beckley area. There's plenty of medical-assisted treatments available. There's help and hope for those in addiction."



Terry said One Voice is open on 613 S Kanawha St, in Beckley every week-day for addicts. They can provide free counseling and support as well as referrals for long-term recovery options.