Raleigh County parents’ group organizes for return to full school week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Board of Educ. voted on Tuesday to stay on a blended learning model through December 4th.



Since the start of school, the county has stayed on a two-day in-class instruction model. However, some parents are calling for a return to a five-day week.



Brooke Robinson and other parents have formed 'Advocates for West Virginia's Future.' The group is organizing through a new Facebook page and also turning out to the county's Board of Edu. meetings.



Robinson is a stay-at-home mom who said she is struggling to home school a Pre-K student and 5th grader, all while caring for a two-year-old.



"I don't get super stressed, but my son (the 5th grader) is just overwhelmed. He sits at the table and cries because he does not understand. I don't understand because I'm not in the class. For my family, it's super hard seeing my son go through that."



Robinson said she is also concerned for children with working parents, children in potential child abuse situations, and children without a support system under the current set-up.



In the last week, Raleigh County has added 132 new active cases of COVID-19, moving from 'Green' to 'Yellow' on the West Virginia Dept. of Education Guidance Map.