Southern Appalachian Labor School receives over $18,000 from USDA

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School received $18,185 in grant money from the USDA Rural Development Agency. The money will be used to repair or rehabilitate up to five homes in Fayette, Kanawha, Nicholas and Randolph counties.

"People here deserve affordable, safe, habitable housing," John David, the Southern Appalachian Labor School Director, said.

And that's what the Southern Appalachian Labor School hopes to bring to rural West Virginia with the newly awarded grant funding.

"Everybody likes to talk about jobs, but the folks who have jobs have to have a place to lay their heads at night, and that's what Southern Appalachian Labor School does quite frankly," Kris Warner, the USDA Rural Development State Director, said.

But the school does more than build homes, it changes lives on two fronts: the lives of families receiving home improvements and the lives of students at the school who do the repair work.

For example, Austin Flint. He went from sleeping on benches to joining the school, and now he's overseeing home rehabilitation projects.

"I just think it's a very beneficial program if it's utilized right," Flint said.

Beneficial for the students, and certainly beneficial for the families receiving livable homes.

"For families who are low-income, the success is getting the job done for them," David said.

The money awarded is part of a larger, state-wide housing preservation effort, totaling $253,371.