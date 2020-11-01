Starbucks targets new market, in coffee exporting Laos

BANGKOK (AP) — Starbucks has announced it plans to open an outlet in Laos as it expands its more than 10,000 stores across Asia. The company said Monday it plans to open the shop in the Laotian capital Vientiane by next summer. The outlet will be operated by Coffee Concepts (Laos) Ltd., a part of Maxim’s Caterers Ltd. Laos Starbucks said in a statement that it intends to use its global scale to have a positive impact and career opportunities in the impoverished, landlocked country bordered by Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam and China. The company said in a statement that it intends to take a “locally relevant approach” for its customers, both tourists and Laotions.